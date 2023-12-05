Jonathan Majors' assault trial begins today as ex-girlfriend claims harassment on confronting cheating

It’s now all out in the open for actor Jonathan Majors as the criminal trial against him started today. Jonathan has been accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend. The trial began at New York City Criminal Court. At the court, Jonathan was seen walking inside with a Bible in his hand. He greeted friends and family, along with his current partner, Meagan Good.

It was on March 25 when the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania actor was arrested for an alleged domestic dispute with his then-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari. Jonathan has denied all charges and pleaded not guilty. He faces three charges of misdemeanour assault, aggravated harassment, and harassment. He faces up to a year in jail if he’s convicted.

The said incident of assault took place when as court documents state, Jonathan Majors was caught cheating on Grace. The then-couple was returning from a party as they sat in a car together. As they were returning, Jonathan received a text message from another woman which read, “Wish I was kissing you right now”. Grace then allegedly grabbed his phone to check what was going on. According to Grace, Jonathan began grabbing her body from the side to get his phone back. The prosecutor said this caused bruising, swelling, and substantial pain. He added, “He intended to cause Grace Jabbari physical injury and, in fact, he did cause her physical injury.”

After meeting on the sets of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, the two had been together for two years and had discussed marriage and kids.