Piers Morgan on why he revealed names of racist royal family members: Fed up with the secrecy

Famous British broadcaster Piers Morgan, who recently revealed the names of two royal family members who had expressed 'concern' over the colour of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's then-unborn child, has explained why he decided to reveal the names in the first place. Morgan has allegedly stated that he was fed up with secrecy and the damage caused by the allegation.



He also wrote in the Times newspaper this weekend, saying, “It seemed absurd to me that Dutch people should be privy to significant information about our royal family, but British people would be prevented from knowing it too.”



Last week, Piers Morgan named King Charles and Kate Middleton as the racist members of the royal family who had speculated about the skin colour of Meghan and Harry's son Archie. The names of the British royals had been first revealed in a Dutch translation of a new book by Omid Scobie, a journalist who claims to be close to the Sussexes.