John Wick actor Lance Reddick passes away at 60

Lance Reddick, an actor best known for the HBO series The Wire and the John Wick franchise, has passed away at the age of 60, reported Variety. As per the publication, he was found dead at his home in Los Angeles on Friday morning. This is days before the release of the fourth John Wick movie, in which he reprises the role of Charon, the concierge at the Continental Hotel in New York. It is said that Reddick died of natural causes. In The Wire, a David Simon creation, Reddick played the role of an upright cop Cedric Daniels. He appeared in all five seasons of the show.

Reddick's peers in Hollywood took to social media handles to pay tribute to Reddick and his rich career.

Simon tweeted, "Consummate professional, devoted collaborator, lovely and gentle man, loyal friend. Could go on, but no, I can't go on. This is gutting. And way, way, way too soon."

James Gunn wrote, "Lance Reddick was an incredibly nice guy, and an incredibly talented actor. This is heartbreaking. My love goes out to all his family, friends, and collaborators."

A man of great strength and grace. As talented a musician as he was an actor. The epitome of class. An sudden unexpected sharp painful grief for our artistic family. An unimaginable suffering for his personal family and loved ones. Godspeed my friend. You made your mark here. RIP

Jeffrey Dean Morgan tweeted, "Ahhh… damn it. ⁦a big loss. ⁦@lancereddick⁩ Rest in peace my man. An amazing actor, and an even more amazing dude. Condolences and love to his family and all that knew him."

Wendell Pierce, Reddick's co-star in The Wire, wrote, "A man of great strength and grace. As talented a musician as he was an actor. The epitome of class. An sudden unexpected sharp painful grief for our artistic family. An unimaginable suffering for his personal family and loved ones. Godspeed my friend. You made your mark here. RIP.

Reddick was born on December 31, 1962, in Baltimore, Maryland, USA. He attended the Peabody Preparatory Institute and later the Eastman School of Music, where he studied classical music and composition. He initially pursued a career in music, performing as a jazz musician and bassist, before transitioning to acting.

