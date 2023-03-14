John Wick 4 early reactions: 'Best action scenes' say fans in first look

Keanu Reeves packs a whole lot of punch in the new John Wick 4, if early reviews are to be believed. The much-awaited sequel to the hit franchise is apparently a treat to watch as fans couldn’t stop raving about the action sequences.

The studio behind the film held a not-so-secret screening of the upcoming John Wick: Chapter 4 at South by Southwest Film and TV Festival in Austin. Directed by Chad Stahelski is the longest Wick adventure yet – just short of three hours of the running time. It is twice the length of the 2014 first film and about 40 minutes longer than John Wick: Chapter 3.

This John Wick chapter has one epic lengthy action sequence featuring the franchise’s characteristic mix of mayhem, violence, balletic physicality and morbid humour. Fans also raved about the film’s post-credits scene.

The screening led to enthusiastic social media reactions, including one fan who tweeted in part, “Holy hell. Peppers you with excellent set pieces early and then in the last hour hammers you on the head with some of the greatest action sequences I’ve ever seen.” Another attendee praised the film as an “absolute banger”.

Watch the official trailer here:

Another guest posted that the film has “colourful characters, eye-popping production design, and incredible fight choreography.”

John Wick: Chapter 4 also stars Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgård, Laurence Fishburne, Hiroyuki Sanada, Shamier Anderson, Lance Reddick, Rina Sawayama, Scott Adkins, Clancy Brown, Natalia Tena, Marko Zaror and Ian McShane.

John Wick: Chapter 4 will be released on March 24.

