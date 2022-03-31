John Travolta wins internet after he adopts dog from Betty White's Oscar tribute

Hollywood star John Travolta is receiving a lot of love on social media but not for his acting! He has adopted the dog that made an appearance during the tribute for Betty White at Oscars 2022. John Travolta and his son have adopted the dog. Betty White passed away on December 31, 2021.

The said dog was held by Jamie Lee Curtis during the Oscars event. The dog is called Mac N Cheese. Jamie Lee Curtis held the dog as she gave a speech about Betty White’s dedication to animal rights and charities during the In Memoriam segment of the 94th Academy Awards.

Sharing the news of adoption, John Travolta wrote, “Ben adopted this dog from last night’s Oscar tribute to Betty White. Thank you @curtisleejamie & @pawworks.”

Lee Curtis also shared a post about the work of some of the animal rescue centres. “Ok. The LAST ONE I PROMISE! Too pretty not to post. Too important not to shed one more shaft of light on. People who rescue animals are heroes. They keep them safe and warm and well fed and well-tended to until other people come along and offer their home and hearth and heart to these precious beings. @pawworks @perfect_pet_rescue @maedayrescue Betty White thanks you. I thank you. Stella McCartney thanks you. John Travolta thanks you. Mac and Cheese thanks you. Thanks,” she wrote.

