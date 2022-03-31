In pics: Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal share romantic pics from vacation

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are currently enjoying some quiet time together as they shared some snaps on Instagram from their vacation. This is their first vacation together post marriage as they were busy wrapping professional commitments before going on a break.

Sharing some pictures on Instagram, Katrina Kaif looks sharp in a Christian Dior cap as Vicky Kaushal is seen resting on her lap while they are on a cruise.

The two left for their vacation hand in hand last week as paps took photos of them at the Mumbai airport.

Katrina and Vicky got married in December last year in Sawai Madhopur. It was a quiet affair with only close friends and family in attendance. They later celebrated with peers from the entertainment industry after they returned to Mumbai.

