Joe Rogan responds to Spotify podcast controversy, says 'he's a big fan of Neil Young'

Joe Rogan has finally reacted to the controversy surrounding his Spotify podcast, 'The Joe Rogan Experience'.



On Sunday, Rogan posted a nearly 10-minute video on his Instagram account, in which he responded to the ongoing criticism surrounding his podcast content and to the claims that he is spreading 'misinformation' about Covid-19.

Rogan's video comes after the legendary singer Neil Young removed his entire music catalog from the streaming service and following him, another high profile singer Joni Mitchell demanded to remove her music from the streaming service.



In the new video, Joe promised to do his best in the future to ''balance things out.''

"My pledge to you is that I will do my best to try to balance out these more controversial viewpoints with other people's perspectives, so that we can maybe find a better point of view," he said. "I don't want to just show the contrary opinion to what the narrative is. I want to show all kinds of opinions so that we can all figure what's going on..."

Further, Rogan apologized to Young and Mitchell, adding that he’s a big fan of Young, "Now, because of this controversy … Neil Young has removed his music from the platform of Spotify and Joni Mitchell and apparently some other people want to as well," he said. "I'm very sorry that they feel that way. I most certainly don't want that. I'm a Neil Young fan, I've always been a Neil Young fan."

"If I pissed you off, I'm sorry. And if you enjoyed the podcast, thank you. … Thank you all the supporters and even thank you to the haters because it's good to have some haters. It makes you reassess what you're doing and put things into perspective and I think that's good too,'' he added.



He also thanked Spotify for “being supportive” amid the controversy.



Watch the full video below:

Many of Rogan's fans, friends and supporters, including Dwayne Johnson, responded to his video. "Great stuff here brother," Johnson wrote. ''Look forward to coming on one day and breaking out the tequila with you,'' he added.



Meanwhile, Spotify also reacted to the controversy, saying that they will add a "content advisory" to any podcast episode that includes discussion about COVID-19, Chief Executive Officer Daniel Ek said, after coming under fire from rock and folk legends for giving voice to misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines. Read more here.