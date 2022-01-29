Neil Young moves to Amazon Music after Spotify exit over Joe Rogan vaccine 'disinformation'

Days after removing his entire catalog from Spotify, the Grammy winner singer Neil Young's music will now be available on Amazon Music.



The new deal will also give new subscribers a free four-month subscription to Amazon Music. On Thursday, Neil took to his Twitter account and shared the exciting news for all his fans.



''All folks looking for my music can easily head to AMAZON MUSIC and click here https://bit.ly/NYA_AmazonMusic - all new listeners will get four months free,'' the tweet reads.



The offer will be available for a week, beginning on Friday.

All folks looking for my music can easily head to AMAZON MUSIC and click here https://t.co/xvhKGMkA36 - all new listeners will get four months free. — Neil Young Archives (@NeilYoungNYA) January 28, 2022

''Amazon has been leading the pack in bringing Hi-Res audio to the masses, and it’s a great place to enjoy my entire catalog in the highest quality available. Thanks also to Apple Music (I LOVE APPLE) and Qobuz for sticking with my High Res music,'' he wrote further.

Amazon has been leading the pack in bringing Hi-Res audio to the masses, and it’s a great place to enjoy my entire catalog in the highest quality available.

Thanks also to Apple Music (I LOVE APPLE) and Qobuz for sticking with my High Res music. — Neil Young Archives (@NeilYoungNYA) January 28, 2022

Earlier this week, the 'Harvest Moon' artist demanded in an open letter to Spotify to remove his music from the platform. He said they are spreading vaccine disinformation via the popular podcaster Joe Rogan.

"I am doing this because Spotify is spreading fake information about vaccines -- potentially causing death to those who believe the disinformation being spread by them," wrote the legendary singer.



"They can have Rogan or Young. Not both."



Rogan's podcast racks up millions of listens -- he signed a reported $100 million deal with Spotify last year -- but critics say it is a platform for peddling conspiracy theories and disinformation, particularly over Covid-19.

