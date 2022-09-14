Joaquin Phoenix's 'Joker' sequel gets new cast member in Jacob Lofland. Details here

'Joker' sequel ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ has just got a new cast member. As per The Hollywood Reporter, Jacob Lofland has also joined the cast, becoming the fourth new cast member of the Joaquin Phoenix-starrer DC movie. We know Lady Gaga, Brendan Gleeson, and Catherine Keener were earlier announced as the newbies in the franchise. Lofland's character will reportedly be an inmate of Arkham Asylum, where Phoenix's Arthur Fleck or Joker is also imprisoned. Arkham will be the movie's setting, though the makers are yet to confirm. The plot details of the movie are scarce, but it is said to be a musical.

As per reports, Gaga will play the role of Harley Quinn in the movie. Quinn is Joker's love interest in comics. In the DCEU, Margot Robbie plays the role. Todd Phillips returns to direct the movie.

Zazie Beetz, who played the role of Sophie Dumond, is also reportedly being eyed to reprise her role. She recently spoke to THR about the project and said it makes 'wonderful' sense for the film to be a musical.

2019's 'Joker' was an origin story of the Clown Prince of Crime and Batman's arch-enemy. The film, despite mixed to positive critical reception, created history by becoming the first R-Rated movie to gross over $1 billion. The film also won two Oscars, one for Phoenix, his first, and one for composer Hildur Guðnadóttir.

The sequel to 'Joker' was not confirmed until May last year and earlier Phoenix had expressed doubts as to whether there will be one. The story of the original film ended pretty definitively and there were no loose ends.

'Joker: Folie à Deux' will release on October 4, 2024.

