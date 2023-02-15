Jimmy Kimmel parodies Top Gun: Maverick as he turns host for Oscars 2023 

Jimmy Kimmel is returning to host the Oscar Awards for the third time. Kimmel took to Instagram to share the news with a parody video on Tuesday. Kimmel's announcement video had the comedian taking on Tom Cruise's spot in a Top Gun: Maverick-themed parody video. He had Jon Hamm, Parnell, and Billy Crystal for company.



The video has Kimmel enacting one of the early scenes of Top Gun: Maverick where Cruise's character was briefed about his new mission by Hamm and Parnell. The new promo instead has the two actors briefing Kimmel about his hosting duties. Kimmel is also hilariously reminded that he was not their first or second or even the eleventh choice for the job and they were only giving him the last as a last resort.



Kimmel then goes on to explain how he plans to host the three-hour-long ceremony that aims to celebrate the best of cinema in 2022 even as Hamm and Parnell regret their decision.



The video ends hilariously with Billy Crystal making an appearance and speaking for Kimmel.