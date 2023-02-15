Jimmy Kimmel parodies Top Gun: Maverick as he turns host for Oscars 2023
Story highlights
Jimmy Kimmel's announcement video had the comedian taking on Tom Cruise's spot in a Top Gun: Maverick-themed parody video. He had Jon Hamm, Parnell, and Billy Crystal for company.
Jimmy Kimmel's announcement video had the comedian taking on Tom Cruise's spot in a Top Gun: Maverick-themed parody video. He had Jon Hamm, Parnell, and Billy Crystal for company.
Jimmy Kimmel is returning to host the Oscar Awards for the third time. Kimmel took to Instagram to share the news with a parody video on Tuesday. Kimmel's announcement video had the comedian taking on Tom Cruise's spot in a Top Gun: Maverick-themed parody video. He had Jon Hamm, Parnell, and Billy Crystal for company.
The video has Kimmel enacting one of the early scenes of Top Gun: Maverick where Cruise's character was briefed about his new mission by Hamm and Parnell. The new promo instead has the two actors briefing Kimmel about his hosting duties. Kimmel is also hilariously reminded that he was not their first or second or even the eleventh choice for the job and they were only giving him the last as a last resort.
Kimmel then goes on to explain how he plans to host the three-hour-long ceremony that aims to celebrate the best of cinema in 2022 even as Hamm and Parnell regret their decision.
The video ends hilariously with Billy Crystal making an appearance and speaking for Kimmel.
This will be Kimmel's third time as the host of the Oscar awards. Also see: Tom Cruise makes his first red carpet appearance in 8 months for Oscar nominees luncheonT
Kimmel's Top Gun: Maverick-themed Oscars trailer is a clear indication of how Cruise's action blockbuster will be one of the biggest attractions enticing viewers to tune into the 2023 Academy Awards. The awards will be held in Kodak Theatre, Hollywood on March 12.
Top Gun: Maverick is widely considered one of the best films of the year by critics and audiences, so there is an expectation for it to win big at the Academy Awards. The film has been nominated in six categories.
The film though faces stiff competition this year, even from another critically and commercially successful blockbuster, Avatar: The Way of Water, which received four Oscar nominations and was the highest-grossing movie of the year.
Top Gun: Maverick is nominated at the Oscars in six categories – Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Film Editing, Best Sound, Best Original Song, and Best Visual Effects.