Jimmy Fallon to work on NBC's hit 1960s show 'Password' reboot

The 1960s game show ‘Password’ is soon to make its comeback but reimagined for the current times. NBC gave the show a go-ahead with Jimmy Fallon.

Susan Rovner, Chairman, Entertainment Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, revealed that the reboot of the 1960s show is among many other projects that NBC has in the pipeline. It is just one of the six projects they have in mind.

Susan revealed that The Tonight Show host was working on this for the company including ‘That’s My Jam’ and ‘Kids Tonight Show’. “That’s a great model for how we’re going to partner with our talent and creators moving forward,” she said.

'Password' was created by Bob Stewart for Goodson-Todman Productions, which is now owned by American Idol producer Fremantle.

In each game, two teams, composed of a celebrity player and a contestant, attempt to convey mystery words to each other using only single-word clues in order to win a cash prize.

The series originally launched on CBS in 1961 and ran for over 1,500 episodes before moving to ABC in 1971.

