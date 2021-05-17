Taika Waititi, Rita Ora make their romance public as they are spotted hand in hand in Sydney 

New couple alert! Looks like actor-filmmaker Taika Waititi and actress-singer Rita Ora have made their romance public. The couple were spotted having breakfast together and strolling around in Sydney amid rumours that the duo is dating.



Several reports state that during their meal on Sunday, the Oscar-winning `Jojo Rabbit` director was apparently seen packing on PDA as he got snapped tenderly holding Ora`s hand while they both laughed.



The 45-year-old comedian was also photographed with his arm around Ora that same day as they took a walk through the streets carrying various food items and beverages.



During the outing, the `Thor: Ragnarok` filmmaker was sporting bright print shorts and a turquoise sweatshirt and Ora donned a chic black belly-baring lace top, black skirt, black sweater and bucket hat.

Rita split from French director Romain Gavras earlier this year



In March, Page Six reported that Ora was in Sydney to film the upcoming season of `The Voice.` Waititi, meanwhile, is there shooting `Thor: Love and Thunder,` which he is directing.



Rumours first surfaced that Ora and Waititi were dating last month after she shared a collection of images on Instagram. One of the pictures showcased Waititi hugging her - with the caption, "Good times, memories, random things on my phone and the ones I love.. #midweekupdate."



The two even then attended the `RuPaul`s Drag Race Down Under` premiere together in Sydney. While they weren`t photographed together at the event, they sat together inside.

"They`ve been a couple since early March but kept things low key. However, all their friends know about the relationship - they`re really into each other," a source told The Sun.

It's been reported that Waititi and his wife, Oscar-nominated producer Chelsea Winstanley, were separated two years back. They have two children. Ora has never been married.