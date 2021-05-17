Could we be anymore excited? Here's how you can now spend the night in Rachel and Monica's apartment from 'Friends'

Good news for the 'Friends' fans out there!



Like Joey and Chandler, many others have dreamt of living the life in the Monika and Rachel's famous apartment and hang out inside with our friends and relive the moment. And now as the Covid cases drop in New York City and tourists slowly start to return, here is a golden chance for the fans of the famous sitcom to rent and live in the iconic set.



Booking.com is inviting all the die-hard fans for an ultimate Sleepover at The Friends Experience in a collaboration with Superfly X. They offers a two-story apartment with set recreations, original props, costumes, and more.





"With re-creations of the beloved television series' set — guests will relive Ross' infamously doomed sofa pivot, peek through Rachel and Monica's purple door, relax on Chandler and Joey's recliners after playing some foosball, explore newly added original props and costumes from the show and much more," Booking.com reads. "It will leave guests gasping: OH. MY. GAWD!"



During the overnight stay, the guest can recreate the scenes with the pops available including Monica's purple door, Ross famous sofa (Pivot!) and our Joey's Huggsy.





As per the Booking site, the guests will sleep over in the set re-creation of Monica and Rachel’s apartment, featuring private 1-bedroom accommodations. Guests will be treated to a custom tour and safety-first itinerary with dinner and drinks, a late-night game of Phoebe’s cab escape room and coffee at central park same as the gang used to do.



The offer is available to book and will cost you $19.94 for an overnight stay in the honor of the year the show premiered in '1994' for a limited time.

Also note that the Friend experience is created in a real-life building in New York, situated at 130 East 23rd St., the location that was in fact used for the sitcom show. However, the interior scenes were filmed in an LA studio.



Not only this, the most anticipated 'Friends reunion' will air on HBO Max on May 27. The unscripted reunion will include the original cast, as well as iconic guest stars.