Jennifer Garner to return to TV with revival of hit Starz show ‘Party Down’

Hollywood star Jennifer Garner is returning to TV with a revival of hit Starz show ‘Party Down’. It will mark one of Jennifer’s first major roles in a TV series since her show Alias went off air in 2006.

Jennifer Garner will portray Evie in the series a “successful producer of studio franchise movies, who, in the wake of a breakup, is reconsidering her life choices.” Her character will also date Adam Scott's Henry Pollard in the show's run. Farewell concert held for comedian Bob Saget

Jennifer’s addition to the cast isn’t the only one. It has also roped in Tyrel Jackson Williams and Zoë Chao.

Nick Cannon is going to be a father for the eighth time, expecting baby with model Bre Tiesi

The show ‘Party Down’ ran for two seasons in 2009 and 2010. It centred around a group of caterers with much bigger dreams of stardom working in Los Angeles.