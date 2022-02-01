Farewell concert held for comedian Bob Saget

‘Full House’ actor Bob Saget was honoured and paid a tribute through a farewell concert. It was called Saget at the Comedy store. Produced by Mike Binder and hosted by comedian Jeff Ross, actor John Stamos and musician John Mayer, the show included performances by Jim Carrey, Chris Rock, Darren Criss, Jon Lovitz, Michael Keaton, Seth Green, Jodi Sweeten Byron Allen, and more, brought their collective talents to honour America’s favourite Dad.

For the concert, the team formed an impromptu house band that played alongside Ross and the other comics gentle riffing of the life and legacy of their lost friend.

Bob Saget died January 9 at the age of 65.

The sold-out event is giving proceeds to the Scleroderma Research Foundation, a cause dear to Bob’s heart as his sister died of the disease. 'How I Met Your Father' pays tribute to Bob Saget in its premiere episode

The show ended with the audience singing along with Bob’s wife, Kelly Saget, and his daughters Aubrey and Lara.