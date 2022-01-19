'How I Met Your Father' pays tribute to Bob Saget in its premiere episode

'How I Met Your Father' a spin-off to the popular series 'How I Met Your Mother' premiered on Hulu on Tuesday. The show premiered on the OTT space with the first two episodes and paid a tribute to actor-comedian Bob Saget - who served as the narrator of the original sitcom.



At the end of the HIMYF's first instalment, a title card reads “In Loving Memory of Bob Saget,” in honour of the comedian who voiced the older version of Josh Radnor’s Ted Mosby on all nine seasons of 'How I Met Your Mother.' The show ran on air from 2005 to 2014.



Saget died on January 9 at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Orlando, Florida. He was 65.

The creators of the show, Craig Thomas, Carter Bays and Pam Fryman shared in a statement, “The wit, the wisdom, and, above all, the kindness fans heard in Bob Saget’s voice (as Ted Mosby in the year 2030) was no act. It’s who Bob really was. And it’s how all of us in the ‘How I Met Your Mother’ family will always remember him. R.I.P. to a truly legendary human. You’ll be so missed, Bob, because you were so loved.”



'How Met I Your Father' features Hillary Duff in the lead where she, in the near future, is telling her son the story of how she met his father; which takes the viewers back to year 2021 where Sophie(Duff) and her close group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options.



Along with Duff the show also stars Christopher Lowell, Francia Raisa, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran and Suraj Sharma alongside recurring stars Kim Cattrall, Daniel Augustin, Ashley Reyes and Josh Peck.

