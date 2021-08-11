Meet the cast of 'How I Met Your Father', HIMYM's much-awaited spinoff

The star-studded cast of ‘How I Met Your Mother’ spinoff was released and episode comedy stars Hillary Duff as Sophie, who is telling her son the story of how she met his father.

‘How I Met Your Father’ is by original creators of HIMYM, Craig Thomas and Carter Bays. The Hulu show revolves around Sophie and her close-knit group of friends who are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options.

Victor duo Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger are set as showrunners on How I Met Your Father and exec produce alongside Bays and Thomas, with original series director Pam Fryman on board in the same role.

Meet the full cast of How I Met Your Father here:

Hilary Duff stars as Sophie and serves as a producer on the series.

Chris Lowell plays Jesse, an aspiring musician who works as an Uber driver to make ends meet.

Francia Raisa plays Valentina, Sophie’s roommate. The character is an aspiring stylist and Sophie’s great friend. She’s impulsive and adventurous, and Sophie relies on Valentina’s ability to cheer her up when she gets down.

Tom Ainsley will play Charlie, an aspiring model. Tien Tran will portray Ellen, Jesse’s adopted sister who just moved to New York from a small farming town after separating from her wife.

Suraj Sharma rounds out the cast as Sid, Jesse’s roommate and best friend.

No premiere date has been announced for the comedy show.