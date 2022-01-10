Broken and gutted: 'Full House' cast pays emotional tribute to Bob Saget

It is literally the end of an era. American comedian and actor Bob Saget was found dead at a hotel in Florida on Sunday and several of his 'Full House' co-stars poured in heartfelt tributes for the late actor who played Danny Tanner in the popular show between 1987-1995.



Saget’s co-star John Stamos was the first cast member to publicly comment on the actor’s unexpected death.

Stamos played Jesse Katsopolis aka Uncle Jesse in the show. Shortly after the news of his death came in, Stamos wrote he was 'gutted' by the news.



"I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him," Stamos wrote Sunday. "I love you so much Bobby."

Candace Cameron Bure, who played Saget's on-screen daughter DJ Tanner, too shared a similar tweet soon after- expressing her shock over losing her co-star.



"I don’t know what to say," she wrote along with a broken heart emoji. "I have no words. Bob was one of the best humans beings I’ve ever known in my life. I loved him so much."

She also shared a few photos with Saget over the years including one from her wedding.

Mary-Kate and Ashely Olsen, who together played the tanner family's youngest daughter, Michelle, issued a joint statement about their on-screen dad's death as well.



"Bob was the most loving, compassionate and generous man," the statement from the Olsen twins reads. "We are deeply saddened that he is no longer with us but know that he will continue to be by our side to guide us as gracefully as he always has. We are thinking of his daughters, wife and family and are sending our condolences."



Dave Coulier, who played Joey Gladstone on the show, too honoured Saget. He took to social media late Sunday to share a photo of himself and his late co-star holding hands on a red carpet.



"I'll never let go, brother. Love you," he captioned the post.

Andrea Barber, who played Kimmy Gibbler, took to Instagram to share lengthy condolence to Saget as well.

"This one hurts," she began the caption to a series of photos with the star and her other 'Full House' cast members. "He had the biggest heart of anyone in Hollywood. He gave the biggest hugs. I am gutted that I will never be able to hug him again. Bob ended every text, every interaction with "Love you." Didn’t matter how long or short we’d been apart. He loved so deeply and so fiercely. And he never hesitated to tell you just how much you meant to him. This is the greatest lesson I learned from Bob Saget - don’t hesitate to tell people you love them. I feel at peace knowing that Bob knew exactly how much I adore him."

"Rest well, my dear friend. I have no doubt you are making everyone in Heaven laugh until their cheeks hurt, just as you did here on Earth," she concluded.

Bob Saget, who played Danny Tanner in widely loved Sitcom Full House was found dead in a hotel in Florida on Sunday (local time).

"Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case," the Orange County Sheriff's office tweeted from its verified account.