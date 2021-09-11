Jennifer Garner shared a little update about her kids' vaccination as they return to school

Jennifer Garner gave a little update on her personal life.



She shared with her fans about her kids, and how she is preparing to send the three munchkins back to school.



The 49-year-old actress took to social media to share a heartfelt message and telling how two of her children, daughters Violet, 15 and Seraphina, 12, are vaccinated and the third and youngest child will soon join his sisters.

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck mark first red carpet appearance as a couple



Taking to Instagram, Jennifer shared a smiling selfie and wrote, ''The school year starts in dribs and drabs, but today’s the real deal for my family—we are back. 3/3 masked, 2/3 vaxxed (soon, please, 11 and under), everyone eager, tentative, bold, vulnerable and—as far as I can tell—smiling under the 3-ply."

A compilation of some of the most daring outfits celebs have ever worn: Kim Kardashian to Bella Hadid



Children over the age of 12 are now eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine in the USA.

The actress also praised school staff for their efforts over the last year, "Thank you teachers, thank you administrators, thank you school staff — for being on the receiving end of a year and a half of feelings (kids' and parents') — big and loud, quiet and deep," she continues. "Thank you science for getting us this far and this much closer to health and freedom. Thank you for moms in your corner and gallows humor and the sun that rises, no matter what."

Jason Priestley to direct suspense-thriller 'Projekt M'



"And please, God, hold us in the palm of your hands," she concluded.



Garner shares three her kids: daughters Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and son Sam, 9, with ex Ben Affleck. They got married in June of 2005 before splitting in October of 2018. Affleck and Garner continue to co-parent.



Back in May, she teamed up with First Lady Dr Jill Biden to encourage eligible people to get vaccinated.