Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck mark first red carpet appearance as a couple

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's romance has been making headlines ever since the 'Argo' director was seen exiting the pop star's apartment a few months back.



After multiple romantic outings, the couple--who was engaged for a while back in November of 2002--has finally made the rekindling of their romance red-carpet official.

Also read: Oscar winner Casey Affleck to speak out, protest against monkey research

On Thursday, the duo arrived at the Venice Film Festival and the next day they attended the premiere of Affleck's film 'The Last Duel' together.



This red carpet event was their first since getting back together sometime in May this year, as per reports.

The couple was seen holding hands and smiling for the cameras at the red carpet.

Also read: Jason Priestley to direct suspense-thriller 'Projekt M'



On J Lo's birthday, the couple made their romance Instagram official when the music sensation posted a picture of her locking lips with the Oscar-winning actor-director. She captioned the carousal as, "5 2 … what it do …💗 📸: @lacarba"