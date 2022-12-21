James Gunn says DC films won't face studio interference: 'With Zack Snyder...'

James Gunn and Peter Safran's tenure as the heads of DC Studios has barely begun and already their decisions have evoked controversy and outrage among a section of fans. Recently, it was revealed that there will not be a third 'Wonder Woman' movie and that Henry Cavill will not return as Superman, after all. Fans of the earlier DCEU built by Zack Snyder have been trolling Gunn on Twitter, making him release a statement that their abuse will not deter him and Safran.

Now, James Gunn has said that he will not have the same problem that Snyder had when he was in charge of the DC movie universe. Infamously, Warner Bros fired Snyder during the post-production of 2017's 'Justice League', and a lot of the film was reshot by Joss Whedon. The film flopped anyway.

Gunn has made it clear that he will not have to face any studio interference. "The position is different than it was with Zack, etc. Peter & I are the heads of DC Studios. The only studio interference would be from us!" he wrote. Well, that bodes well.

Gunn has been in the 'big 2' (Marvel and DC) superhero business since he helmed 2014's 'Guardians of the Galaxy'. it is a credit to his writing and filmmaking that some of the obscure characters in the comics populated the cast of one of that year's best superhero movie. The film featured a found family of the galaxy's biggest rejects, two of whom were not even human, and one of them was a robot. And yet infused with his unique brand of humour, solid writing, and a talented cast of actors and voice actors, the film became a huge hit and also impressed critics.

His next for Marvel Studios, 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2' was an even bigger commercial success.

But in 2018, when the third 'Guardians of the Galaxy' film was in development, Disney, the parent company of Marvel Studios. The reason for the ban was his old tweets in which he appeared to joke about paedophilia and rape. The tweets resurfaced after US conservatives shared them after he became vocal in his criticism of the Donald J Trump presidency. Hours after the tweets appeared, Disney ended any association with him, including the 'Guardians of the Galaxy' franchise in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This allowed Warner Bros to recruit him for a DC movie. He chose a soft reboot of the 2016 movie 'Suicide Squad'.

The film, called 'The Suicide Squad' marked Gunn's return to films with a bang. It released in 2021 and starred a huge cast of actors Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena, Joel Kinnaman, Sylvester Stallone, Viola Davis, David Dastmalchian, Daniela Melchior, Michael Rooker, Jai Courtney, Peter Capaldi, Alice Braga, and Pete Davidson.