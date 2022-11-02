All upcoming DC movies: 'Shazam 2', 'The Flash', 'Man of Steel 2', and others

Things are looking good for fans of DC movies. 'Black Adam' may not have pleased critics, but commercially it is doing well. Oh, and it also confirmed that Henry Cavill will return as Superman in future projects. Also, James Gunn and Peter Safran were appointed co-CEOs of DC Studios, a rebranded DC Films. Ever since the Marvel Cinematic Universe kicked off with 2008's 'Iron Man', DC films have struggled to maintain momentum. The half-hearted attempt under Zack Snyder to build a cinematic universe, which began with 2013's 'Man of Steel' did not pay dividends. The cinematic universe downright failed when 2017's team-up movie 'Justice League' became one of the biggest flops of the 21st century. Since then, the studio Warner Bros has tried different things to salvage the DC brand's reputation -- to no avail. It has not helped that the studio has changed hands multiple times from AT&T to now Discovery after the merger. It is not as if the films are bad, most of them were good and well-received, but there was no unifying link, nobody like Kevin Feige, to pull it all together. Until now, that is.

