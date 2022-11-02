All upcoming DC movies: 'Shazam 2', 'The Flash', 'Man of Steel 2', and others

Written By: Kshitij Mohan Rawat | Updated: Nov 02, 2022, 08:57 PM(IST)

Things are looking good for fans of DC movies. 'Black Adam' may not have pleased critics, but commercially it is doing well. Oh, and it also confirmed that Henry Cavill will return as Superman in future projects. Also, James Gunn and Peter Safran were appointed co-CEOs of DC Studios, a rebranded DC Films. Ever since the Marvel Cinematic Universe kicked off with 2008's 'Iron Man', DC films have struggled to maintain momentum. The half-hearted attempt under Zack Snyder to build a cinematic universe, which began with 2013's 'Man of Steel' did not pay dividends. The cinematic universe downright failed when 2017's team-up movie 'Justice League' became one of the biggest flops of the 21st century. Since then, the studio Warner Bros has tried different things to salvage the DC brand's reputation -- to no avail. It has not helped that the studio has changed hands multiple times from AT&T to now Discovery after the merger. It is not as if the films are bad, most of them were good and well-received, but there was no unifying link, nobody like Kevin Feige, to pull it all together. Until now, that is.

Here are all the upcoming DC movies: 
 

View in App

'Shazam! Fury of the Gods'

'Fury of the Gods' brings back Zachary Levi as the titular superhero, who is really a kid (played by Asher Angel) but can turn into the adult superhero by uttering the word Shazam loudly. Asher Angel, Jack Dylan Grazer, Adam Brody, Ross Butler, Meagan Good, and Djimon Hounsou will also return. Lucy Liu, Helen Mirren, and  Rachel Zegler join the franchise with this film. 'Shazam! Fury Of The Gods' will release on December 21.
 

(Photograph:Others)

'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom'

Helmed by returning director James Wan, 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' also brings back Jason Momoa as half-human and half-Atlantean superhero. Amber Heard, Willem Dafoe, Patrick Wilson, Dolph Lundgren, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Temuera Morrison, and Nicole Kidman also return. 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' will release on March 17, 2023.
 

(Photograph:Others)

'Blue Beetle'

Directed by Angel Manuel Soto, 'Blue Beetle' stars Xolo Maridueña stars as the titular superhero Jaime Reyes. He is a young man who acquires a powerful exosuit after he gets his hands on the original Blue Beetle scarab. Susan Sarandon also stars as the supervillain Victoria Kord.
 

(Photograph:Others)

'Joker: Folie à Deux

The sequel to Todd Phillips' 2019 surprise hit on the famous DC supervillain called 'Joker', 'Joker: Folie á Deux', if reports are correct, marks a significant departure from the original. For one, it is said to be a musical. For another, it introduces Joker's love-interest in comics, Harley Quinn, with Lady Gaga playing the role. 'Joker: Folie á Deux' releases on October 4, 2024.
 

(Photograph:Others)

'Wonder Woman 3'

We know a third ''Wonder Woman' movie is in development but we do not know anything else apart from Gal Gadot certainly reprising the role and Patty Jenkins once again in director's chair. 
 

(Photograph:Others)

'Superman' reboot

Author Ta-Nehisi Coates is scripting a reboot of the 'Superman' franchise. The superhero will likely be African-American, so will not star Henry Cavill.
 

(Photograph:Others)

'Man of Steel 2'

Henry Cavill is returning as Supes in the second 'Man of Steel' movie. We do not have any other details as yet, but we cannot wait. 
 

(Photograph:Others)

'Supergirl'

Supergirl

(Photograph:Others)

Read in App