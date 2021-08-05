James Gunn on Snyder Cut fans review-bombing his ‘The Suicide Squad’: I'll live

As positive reviews start to pour in for James Gunn's superhero film ‘The Suicide Squad’, some people have allegedly started to review-bomb his movie on various review-aggregation websites.



For the uninitiated, review bombing is the act of groups or individuals going on movie-based sites with user-review features and drop negative reviews on purpose that may not be related to the quality of the film.



According to a fan tweet to the director, ‘The Suicide Squad’ is apparently on the receiving end of review-bombing.

Tagging James Gunn, a fan wrote on Twitter, “I hear The Suicide Squad is being review-bombed by the Snyder Cut crew. Why? Because something shows a movie can be dark as well as fun and actually have some personality in its characters? @JamesGunn hasn’t let me down yet (sic).”



To which, the ace director replied, saying, “I’ll live - stuff like this means nothing in the big picture. (And important to point out most the SnyderCut fans have been supportive, it’s only a few who feel it’s worthwhile spending their time doing stuff like this.)”

‘The Suicide Squad’ is releasing in theatres and HBO Max worldwide on August 5.



In India, after a decline in COVID-19 cases in some parts of the country, states like Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have permitted the resumption of operations in cinema halls.

Theatres in Delhi opened on Monday at 50 per cent occupancy.