James Gunn 'blown away' by auditions for 'Superman:Legacy'

James Gunn who is the man behind the success of MCU and has now shifted to DC has been "blown away" by the actors auditioning for his new movie Superman: Legacy. In a statement found on Bluesky Social, the DC Studios co-head talked about his weekend auditioning to find the new Superman of the DC world.

Sharing his experience, the director said "Amazing amazing weekend of auditions for Superman: Legacy, I'm blown away by some of these actors, among the best I've ever seen or worked with." Here are just a few of our plans. Up, up, and away! #DCStudios #DCU @DCComics pic.twitter.com/8XNDNLUEPq — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) January 31, 2023 × Update on Superman: Legacy The audition update comes months after James revealed that he would write and direct the upcoming DC film, slated for release on July 11, 2025. As per a logline Superman: Legacy would follow the superhero reconciling "his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas".

The filmmaker of The Guardians of the Galaxy recently addressed Superman casting rumours on the Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum podcast and revealed he is still "narrowing" down the actors suitable for the superhero role.

He said "There's things in there that are completely false, but I can't go out there and say, 'Oh this isn't true, and this isn't true' without going through everything. At this point, I don't think it's the business of anyone who is screen-testing for a role. That is a very private thing." James Gunn on #SupermanLegacy screen tests:



(via https://t.co/7wjCztfOXE) pic.twitter.com/ipZfT3ezUD — Superman Film News (@SupermanFilm_) June 19, 2023 × History of Superman Superman was previously brilliantly played by Henry Cavill but now James and his DC Studios co-head Peter Safran have a different portrayal of the character in mind.



When asked about Superman: Legacy and Cavill’s role in it, the director set the record straight. “We didn’t fire Henry,” he told Deadline. “Henry was never cast. He was in a cameo, and that was the end of his story.” He’s claimed that he’s writing a younger character, meaning that the 39-year-old actor wouldn’t fit.



