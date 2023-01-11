James Cameron's 'Titanic' to re-release in theatres to celebrate the film's 25th anniversary
To mark its 25th anniversary, iconic film 'Titanic' has been remastered and will release in 3D in theatres. The film, directedby James Cameron had won a record 11 Oscars in 1999.
It has been 25 glorious years since James Cameron gave us 'Titanic' - an epic tragic love story set on the majestic but doomed Titanic shop which sank in the Atlantic after hitting an iceberg in 1912. 25 years since the film made its lead actors Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio household names worldwide. In celebration of the film's 25 glorious years, a remastered version of the multi-Academy Award-winning film will be re-released in theatres in 3D.
With a cast headed by Oscar winners Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet, the film is an epic, action-packed romance set against the ill-fated maiden voyage of the "unsinkable" Titanic, at the time, the largest moving object ever built.
'Titanic' won a record 11 Academy Awards in 1999 including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Cinematography, Best Film Editing, Best Art Direction-Set Direction, Best Costume Design, Best Original Dramatic Score, Best Original Song, Best Sound, Best Sound Effects Editing and Best Visual Effects.
Watch the trailer of 'Titanic' here:
The film also featured Billy Zane, Kathy Bates, Frances Fisher, Bernard Hill, Jonathan Hyde, Danny Nucci, Gloria Stuart, David Warner, Victor Garber and Bill Paxton. Written and Directed by James Cameron, the film was Produced by Cameron and Jon Landau, with Rae Sanchini serving as Executive Producer.
'Titanic' will re-release in Indian theatres on February 10.