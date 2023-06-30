Jada Pinkett Smith introduced kids, family to psychedelic drugs, says Jaden Smith

Actor Jaden Smith gave a speech on Friday at the Psychedelic Science conference in Denver. While addressing the crowd, he revealed that his mother was the first person in his family to try psychedelics and later, it just "just trickled and evolved, and everybody found it in their own ways".

"I think it was my mom, actually, that was really the first one to make that step for the family," Jaden said, according to USA Today. "It was just her for a really, really long time and then eventually it just trickled and evolved and everybody found it in their own ways."

The 24-year-old added that the psychedelics have given him more "empathy", especially with his siblings.

"Siblings can argue so much and fight so much, and lord knows me and my siblings have done so much of that in the past," Jaden said of his sister Willow Smith and his half-brother Trey. "But the level of love and empathy that I can feel for them inside of the (psychedelic) experiences and outside of the experiences has been something that's profound and beautiful."

The Karate Kid actor added that doing the drugs together helps them open up their minds and get out of the old ways of thinking that got them into some arguments and open it up so that it just releases and makes room for them to work it out.

When asked about her son's claims, Jada said that everyone will get the answers in her upcoming memoir, Worthy, which will release on October 17.

"It all gets answered in the book," Jada told People. "I think people have made a lot of assumptions. And you know what? Rightfully so. I have to take ownership of that, in regards to the narrative that I've participated in, the falsehoods about myself."

It isn't the first time Jaden or Jada has spoken about their family's use of psychedelic drugs. During a November 2021 episode of Red Table Talk, the pair shared their personal experiences with psychedelics. "I struggled with depression for so long. And the thing about the plant medicine is it helps you feel better but also solves the problems of how you got there in the first place," Jada said at the time.

Psychedelic drugs like LSD, ayahuasca, and MDMA are banned in the United States federally, however, Oregon and Colorado have decriminalised magic mushrooms.

