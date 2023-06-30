Madonna back home from hospital after serious bacterial infection
Story highlights
Madonna was hospitalised for "serious bacterial infection", just days ahead of her scheduled world tour.
Madonna was hospitalised for "serious bacterial infection", just days ahead of her scheduled world tour.
Pop icon Madonna scared her fans the other day as she was reported of getting hospitalised for an undisclosed ailment at the time. It was later revealed that the singer suffered a “serious bacterial infection” and had to be treated at a hospital. The singer is now back home and is feeling better after an intensive care stay at the hospital.
No tour until Madonna recovers fully
Madonna’s manager had earlier shared news of her ill health with her fans worldwide. The 64-year-old singer was due to begin a seven-month world tour in the coming weeks. The same has now been postponed. Madonna was in the final stages of rehearsals ahead of her extensive world tour. Called The Celebration tour, it was due to begin in Canada and cover 45 cities across the world. The tour will mark 40 years of Madonna in the music industry.
In a statement, Madonna’s manager said that no plans of any tour will be made until she makes a “full recovery”. "We will share more details with you as soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows,” he said.
Madonna suffered serious bacterial infection which can be lethal
Meanwhile, the doctors haven’t confirmed what caused Madonna’s bacterial infection but they say that it became extremely serious and required treatment in intensive care. Infections can develop into a life-threatening condition called sepsis or blood poisoning. It is a medical emergency and happens when the body develops an extreme reaction to the infection. Doctors insist that without the right treatment it can lead to tissue damage, organ failure and even death.
Madonna is one of the biggest pop music icons of the world after Michael Jackson. Some of her greatest hits include “Into The Groove” (1985), “Like A Prayer” (1989), “Vogue” (1990), and "Hung Up” (2005) among others.
WATCH WION LIVE HERE
You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.