Madonna back home from hospital after serious bacterial infection

Pop icon Madonna scared her fans the other day as she was reported of getting hospitalised for an undisclosed ailment at the time. It was later revealed that the singer suffered a “serious bacterial infection” and had to be treated at a hospital. The singer is now back home and is feeling better after an intensive care stay at the hospital.

No tour until Madonna recovers fully

Madonna’s manager had earlier shared news of her ill health with her fans worldwide. The 64-year-old singer was due to begin a seven-month world tour in the coming weeks. The same has now been postponed. Madonna was in the final stages of rehearsals ahead of her extensive world tour. Called The Celebration tour, it was due to begin in Canada and cover 45 cities across the world. The tour will mark 40 years of Madonna in the music industry.