Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper's new vacation pics hint at reconciliation

Are they back together? Irina Shayk and Bradley Copper have sparked rumours of a reconciliation with their new vacation pics. The former couple, who split in 2019 after four years of dating, share a 5-year-old daughter Lea.

The former couple along with their child, are at present on vacation at a beach location. The 36-year-old model took to Instagram on Sunday to share a series of vacation photos which featured Cooper and her enjoying the vacation together.

The post, which Shayk captioned with only a red heart emoji, mainly featured the model's beach adventures -- including her time swimming with pigs, laying in the sand and lounging in a bikini.

The actor is featured in one photo. Dressed only in black shorts, Cooper could be seen smiling at the camera while Shayk, dressed in a bikini leans toward the actor smiling for the camera.

The photo comes a month after it was widely reported in the media that Cooper was dating political staffer Huma Abedin.

"The couple has been quiet about their relationship and has avoided being seen in public," a source told ET in July about the new romance. "They wanted to get to know one another more before everyone chimed in once they found out. The couple has a lot in common and has enjoyed their time together. It’s going really well."

Meanwhile, Shayk was last romantically linked to Kanye 'Ye' West. However, the said romance was brief with no strings attached.

"Kanye and Irina are just keeping things casual and friendly," another source had said. "Irina isn't looking for anything serious right now and is enjoying being single."

While it isn't quite clear yet if Cooper and Shayk are romantically back together, it is a well-known fact that the two have remained friendly and are often seen spending quality time together with their daughter.