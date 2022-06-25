'Indiana Jones 5' may be Harrison Ford's last film. Here's why

Harrison Ford will reprise the iconic role of professor of archaeology and adventurer Indiana Jones in the upcoming untitled fifth film. The film is being directed by James Mangold, known for acclaimed movies like the superhero film 'Logan' and sports drama 'Ford v Ferrari'.

Mangold, Jez Butterworth, and John-Henry Butterworth have penned the script.

Apart from Harrison Ford, 'Indiana Jones 5' also stars Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Thomas Kretschmann, Boyd Holbrook, Shaunette Renée Wilson, Toby Jones, and Antonio Banderas.

In 2023, Harrison Ford returns as the legendary #IndianaJones. Check out this first look of the new James Mangold-directed film.

The legendary composer John Williams, who is behind the main themes of franchises like 'Star Wars', 'Superman', 'Harry Potter', 'Jurassic Park', has hinted that Ford, now nearing 80, may retire from movies altogether after 'Indiana Jones 5'.

In an interview with Associated Press, Williams, 90, said about writing music for the movie and said he did it because of Ford. “At the moment I’m working on ‘Indiana Jones 5,’ which Harrison Ford — who’s quite a bit younger than I am — I think has announced will be his last film. So, I thought: If Harrison can do it, then perhaps I can, also.”

If it is indeed true, watching the film is going to be an extremely emotional moment for Harrison Ford fans.

Indiana Jones film series began with Steven Spielberg's 1981 blockbuster 'Raiders of the Lost Ark'. He followed it up with 1984's 'Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom', 1989's 'Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade', and 2008's 'Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull'.

Put together, the films have grossed almost $2 billion in box office returns worldwide on a combined budget of $279 million.

'Indiana Jones 5' is all set to be released on June 30, 2023.