Chris Pratt on lending voice to Mario: 'Unlike anything you’ve heard before'

Chris Pratt is going to have two busy years. This year, 2022, he appeared in the conclusion of Jurassic World, titled 'Jurassic World Dominion''. Next, he will reprise the role of Peter Quill or Star-Lord in the fourth 'Thor' film in MCU, 'Thor: Love and Thunder'.

In 2023, he will voice the iconic Nintendo video game character Mario in a yet-untitled movie directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic. Additionally, he will return as Star-Lord in the third Guardians of the Galaxy movie and will voice Garfield in a movie in the character.

When he was cast as Mario, there was a lot of outcry over it. Many said an actor of Italian descent like Danny DeVito should have been cast instead. Now Pratt has spilled the beans about the casting controversy and how he prepared for the role.

He told Variety, "I worked really closely with the directors and trying out a few things and landed on something that I’m really proud of and can’t wait for people to see and hear. It’s an animated voiceover narrative."

He added, "It’s not a live-action movie. I’m not gonna be wearing a plumber suit running all over. I’m providing a voice for an animated character, and it is updated and unlike anything you’ve heard in the Mario world before."

Mario first appeared in 2D video games by the Japanese company Nintendo, an Italian plumber who travels through the Mushroom Kingdom to rescue Princess Toadstool from Bowser. Along the way, he faces multiple enemies and threats.

The whole series is often referred to as the greatest video game franchise of all time. In the movie, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day, Jack Black, Keegan-Michael Key, Seth Rogen, Fred Armisen, Kevin Michael Richardson, Sebastian Maniscalco, and Charles Martinet have also lent their voices.

The movie is set to be released on April 7, 2023.