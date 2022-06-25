Chris Hemsworth on Christian Bale's villain in 'Thor Love and Thunder': 'There’s so much drama and insanity'

Chris Hemsworth returns as the God of Thunder Thor Odinson in Marvel Studios' 'Thor: Love and Thunder' at least one more time. The movie, which also brings back director Taika Waititi, is shaping up to be a mini-Avengers of sorts.

Along with Hemsworth, Natalie Portman's Jane Foster will also assume the mantle of Thor. She will be called Mighty Thor and will also wield Mjolnir, Thor's former weapon.

The Guardians of the Galaxy actors, including Chris Pratt, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Vin Diesel, and Bradley Cooper, will also star.

In addition to these, Christian Bale and Russell Crowe join MCU as the supervillain Gorr the God Butcher and Greek king of gods Zeus.

Bale's earlier comic-book role was as Batman in critically acclaimed blockbuster Dark Knight trilogy helmed by Christopher Nolan. This is his first comic-book villain role. Hemsworth has praised his performance in 'Thor: Love and Thunder'.

"There’s so much drama and insanity around Gorr, but Christian Bale managed to pull the focus right into each moment. You can’t take your eyes off him. The character is fascinating, because like all good villains, Gorr has a point," said Hemsworth about Bale's performance.

He added, "He may not be going about it the right way, but there’s empathy in the script and Christian brought so many more layers and so much more depth to Gorr."

In comics, Gorr, a being from an alien planet, lost everything despite appealing to gods to help him. Then he vowed to ride the universe of every single god. This is why his paths cross Thor and his allies in the movie.

'Thor: Love and Thunder' releases on July 7 in India.

