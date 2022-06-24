'Thor Love and Thunder' first reactions: 'Big, colourful, weird' MCU adventure

The first social media reactions to 'Thor Love and Thunder' are finally out in the world. The Taika Waititi-directed film has been one of the most-awaited in the MCU as it will boast of not a single Thor, but two. Apart from Chris Hemsworth's Thor Odinson, Natalie Portman's Jane Foster will also assume the mantle of Thor, or more precisely Mighty Thor, and wield Mjolnir, Thor's now-repaired divine hammer.

The 29th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the film is a crossover of sorts with Guardians of the Galaxy also joining, at least briefly. So Chris Pratt, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Vin Diesel, and Bradley Cooper all return. Also, Russel Crowe joins MCU has Zeus, and Christian Bale dons the role of the movie's supervillain, Gorr the God Butcher, Gorr, who has vowed to kill every single god in the universe and crosses the path of Thor and allies.

Now, Love and Thunder had a red carpet ceremony and a premiere. First critical reactions have tumbled out. Here are some of them.

Fandango's Erik Davis tweeted, "Another classic Thor adventure! #ThorLoveAndThunder is everything I wanted it to be. Big, colorful, weird Guns N' Roses-fueled battles to go w/ a hopelessly romantic story about discovering love in unexpected places. Christian Bale & Russell Crowe are especially great. And Korg!"

Inverse's Jacob Kleinman wrote, "I saw #ThorLoveAndThunder. It can't quite match the visual or comedy bombast of Ragnarok, but Taika Waititi makes up for it with an emotionally mature Marvel movie. It's also very funny (Natalie's got jokes) and features one of the most stunning visual sequences in MCU history."

Bleeding Cool's Kaitlyn Booth's response was more mixed. She wrote, "So, #ThorLoveAndThunder, I have Thoughts and Feelings, a lot of which are spoilers, some of them I'm not happy about. What I can talk about is something that the thing that made #ThorRagnarok such a breath of fresh air was how different it was from the other movies."

In follow-up tweets, she wrote, "However, you can't be that breath of fresh air twice, so you need to up the emotional connection to the characters and the plot. See the Guardians movies. #ThorLoveAndThunder tries but can't quite hit it, and comes across as weirdly restrained, which is a shame. That being said, it's not a bad movie, and perhaps #ThorLoveAndThunder will appreciate well for me the same way #ThorRagnarok did. Lovely to see #JaneFoster again; #Valkyrie is love, & there isn't enough #Gorr. Not a bad entry in the #Marvel universe, but not a great one either."

'Thor Love and Thunder' releases on July 7 in India.