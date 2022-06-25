Did you notice this Doctor Doom Easter egg in 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness'?

'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' recently began streaming on Disney+ Hostar in India. The Sam Raimi-directorial, which starred Benedict Cumberbatch in the lead role, became a humongous success for Marvel Studios, particularly in the Covid-19 pandemic-affected times.

Thus far, it has accumulated $945.28 million as per Box Office Mojo. This makes it he biggest film at the worldwide box office of 2022, though Tom Cruise's Top Gun: Maverick is soon catching up.

'Multiverse of Madness', as the title suggests, dealt with the multiverse in MCU. It has the titular Master of Mystic Arts taking on a new threat endangering the multiverse. Elizabeth Olsen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, Michael Stuhlbarg, and Rachel McAdams were also in the cast.

In a crucial scene, Wanda (Olsen) made short work of the Illuminati, a secret superhero team in another universe. It included Captain Carter (Haley Atwell), Karl Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor), Lashana Lynch as Maria Rambeau or Captain Marvel, Anson Mount as Blackagar Boltagon or Black Bolt, Patrick Stewart as Charles Xavier or Professor X, and John Krasinski as Reed Richards of Mr Fantastic.

A new piece of information about the film has been released that most seem to have missed in a film full of references and Easter eggs. Apparently, Reed Richards' costume had a hint about Doctor Doom.

As per The Direct, producer Richie Palmer says in a commentary video that comes bundled with its digital release, "It’s exciting that costume designed by Ryan Meinerding is a really special treat. The detail of the teleportation device he uses to get into the scene is something we took from the comics, that’s Doctor Doom’s Time Platform."

Does that mean Doctor Doom will be the next big villain MCU? Thus far, signs point towards Kang the Conqueror as the next Big Bad. Doctor Doom might just be an Easter egg and not really a tease. We will have to wait and see.

