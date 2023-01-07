Hugh Jackman to undergo training for six months for 'Deadpool 3': 'I've learned...'

Last year, Hugh Jackman broke the internet, so to speak, by announcing that he will return to the role of Wolverine, after all. He will reprise the role of mutant in the third 'Deadpool' movie and rub shoulders (or adamantium claws) with Ryan Reynolds' Merc with a Mouth. While speaking to CNN, Jackman teased the film, saying it is set before the events of 2017's 'Logan', in which the mutant died. He also revealed that he will have to follow a strict diet regimen and training for six months. He said he has learned "you can't rush it. I've learned that it takes time. So we have six months from when I finish to when I started filming."

He added, "And I'm not doing any other work. I'm going to be with my family and train. That's going to be my job for six months. And I'm really fit right now. There's one thing that about eight shows a week being on Broadway singing and dancing is I'm fit. So I'm healthy. I have a good place to start. And apologies chickens. Run a mile. Start running now because I'm coming for you."

Shawn Levy, who directed Reynolds in 'Free Guy' and 'The Adam Project', will helm 'Deadpool 3'. Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick have penned the script.

Earlier, Reynolds said that having Jackman coming back as Wolverine is a "dream come true" for him. He told Collider, "It's a lot of moving parts and Fox and X-Men and all that kind of stuff that Marvel needs to sort through. A lot of red tape in order to make that happen. And they did it. And I'm really grateful that they did it, because for me, working with Hugh is a dream come true. But working with Logan and having Logan and Wade together in a movie is beyond any dream I would ever be audacious enough to have. So I'm really, really super f***ing excited to do this film.

The news was surprising and yet not really surprising at the same time. Jackman so utterly owned the role of Wolverine that Disney did not want him to let go. Debuting in 'X-Men' in 2000, his casting was criticised as Wolverine in comics is a short man, which Jackman was not. But he soon proved detractors wrong, and gave one of the best superhero performances throughout, particularly in Logan. Disney perhaps wants to go safe with the casting of one of the most important mutants. We also saw Sir Patrick Stewart as Charles Xavier in 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness', who might or might not return in other movies.

Meanwhile, 'Deadpool 3' promises to be a game-changer for MCU and Disney. Disney brand has an audience made up of mostly families and young children and thus the TV and movies they expect to see are also thus family-friendly. But the 'Deadpool' films are of course anything but family-friendly. They feature sex, gratuitous violence, and of course foul language as one other name for Deadpool is Merc with a Mouth. We do know that it will be the first R-Rated MCU movie ever.