'House of the Dragon' first reactions: Critics call 'Game of Thrones' prequel a worthy successor

The first critical reactions to 'House of the Dragon' are here. The new HBO series is a spinoff of 'Game of Thrones' and is set in the same world, only 200 hundred years earlier. It is based on a seminal event in the history of Targaryens in Westeros called Dance of the Dragons that arose over competing claims on the Iron Throne. The story is based on the book by George RR Martin called 'Fire & Blood'. Martin is also the originator of this entire world through his book series called 'A Song of Ice and Fire'.

Martin and Ryan J. Condal have the creator credit on 'House of the Dragon'. Miguel Sapochnik, who directed multiple episodes of 'Game of Thrones' has directed the pilot and possibly other episodes in the first season.

Paddy Considine plays the role of the reigning monarch King Viserys I Targaryen. His eldest child is a daughter called Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy), an ambitious individual who does not hold with the norm that only men can rule the realm. The king's younger brother Prince Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) also has designs on the throne. Also involved are Lady Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke), Lord Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint), his wife Princess Rhaenys Velaryon (Eve Best), among others.

How are critics reacting to 'House of the Dragon'?

Collider's Steven Weintraub tweeted, "I did not like the last season of #GameofThrones. At all. But I’ll admit the series premiere of #HouseOfTheDragonHBO is really well done and I’ll definitely continue watching. After the episode ended they showed an extended preview of the season and looks cool."

Another critic with Collider, Christina Radish wrote "...the thing I really dig is the fact that it still feels epic in scale and scope while telling a personal and intimate story about one family, showcasing both their love and dysfunction."

The Wrap's Brandon Katz wrote, "The #HouseOfTheDragonHBO pilot very efficiently explains its context in relation to GoT, introduces its core characters, and lays out the central conflict of the series. It's an easy to follow premiere with vibrant colors and detailed texture. Absolutely a worthy successor so far."

'House of the Dragon' premieres on August 21, 2022.