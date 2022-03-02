Hollywood star Sean Penn flees Ukraine 'on foot' with thousands of refugees

Hollywood actor Sean Penn had a series of tough days in Ukraine as he fled the country with thousands of refugees finding a safe haven in Poland amid Russia-Ukraine humanitarian crisis.

He was in the city of Kyiv to film a documentary on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis.

Sean posted a photo on Twitter of his whereabouts as the 61-year-old is seen wearing a backpack, lugging another on wheels with a beeline of cars stranded on the roads. Feeling Ukraine, the actor wrote, "Myself & two colleagues walked miles to the Polish border after abandoning our car on the side of the road. Almost all the cars in this photo carry women & children only, most without any sign of luggage, and a car their only possession of value."

Sean and his companion had to abandon their vehicle and cross border to Poland on foot.

A spokesperson in Los Angeles was quoted in Reuters that Sean Penn had "made it out of Ukraine safely."

"Sean Penn is among those who support Ukraine in Ukraine today. Our country is grateful to him for such a show of courage and honesty," the statement said.

In a statement last week, Sean praised the Ukrainian people as "historic symbols of courage" and called Ukraine "the tip of the spear for the democratic embrace of dreams." "If we allow it to fight alone, our soul as America is lost," he wrote.

Also read: Ashton Kutcher slams Russian media for 'lying', defends Ukraine

Russian delegations banned from Cannes Film Festival amid Russia-Ukraine crisis