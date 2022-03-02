Ashton Kutcher slams Russian media for 'lying', defends Ukraine

Hollywood star Ashton Kutcher has slammed the media in Russia for 'lying' as the country continues to invade Ukraine.



Kutcher has been sharing posts on social media in support of Ukraine ever since Russia began its invasion a week back.



Kutcher's wife Mila Kunis was born in Ukraine and had lived there until the fall of the Soviet Union.



"If you know someone from Russia Call them and tell them their media is lying to them," Kutcher wrote on Twitter.

"Ukraine doesn't want to fight, they just don't want Putin's government and don't want to be occupied." Kutcher also shared the message in Ukrainian.



The actor-tech entrepreneur had earlier extended his support for Ukraine by tweeting "I stand with Ukraine."

In addition, Kutcher retweeted the news that Airbnb was working to host refugees from Ukraine for free.



"Airbnb and Airbnb.org are working with our Hosts to house up to 100,000 refugees fleeing from Ukraine, for free," CEO of Airbnb Brian Chesky tweeted.



"We need help to meet this goal. The greatest need we have is for more people who can offer their homes in nearby countries, including Poland, Germany, Hungary and Romania."

Back in 2008, Mila Kunis had opened up about immigrating to the United States in an interview to Los Angeles Times.

"It was very communist, and my parents wanted my brother and me to have a future, and so they just dropped everything," Kunis told the outlet. "They came with $250."

Kunis said she adjusted "fairly quickly and fairly well." However, Kunis admitted she struggled to find ways to fit in during the 2nd grade. "I cried every day," she revealed. "I didn't understand the people. I didn't understand the language."