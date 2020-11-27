Here's why British actors cannot audition to play Prince William in Princess Diana's biopic 'Spencer'

British actors will be unable to audition for the role of Prince William in an upcoming biopic 'Spencer' about Princess Diana and it's not specifically only because of Brexit regulations that will go into effect on January 1, 2021.

Amy Hubbard, the film's casting director, earlier took to Twitter and posted for boys auditioning for the role should believably be nine to 12 years old and "MUST have a European passport (NOT British European due to new Brexit rules from January 1st 2021)."





When confused Twitter asked why the restrictions would prevent British actors from travelling to the German film site, Hubbard said the issue wasn't related to travel regulations or work visas - rather, it is common practice for actors with main roles to share the same passport as a film's investors.

"It's not about travel. It's common on films that the passport for significant characters needs to match that of the financiers," she wrote in a subsequent tweet.





“Wherever finance is from, some of the important roles will need to have the same passport/citizenship. It’s not to do with visa/travel/admin / red tape,” she added of the movie by Berlin-based Komplizen Film.

Prince William will not be the only main role filled by a non-British actor, as Kristen Stewart is set to play Princess Diana. While the casting call only noted the issue for William, its blame of new European Union (EU) rules after Britain’s formal Brexit suggests the same limitations could apply to other key characters, too.

“Spencer” focuses on Diana over three days during the Christmas period in the early 90s when she is said to have realized her marriage was over.

Stewart’s casting has already sparked a backlash among many royal fans — and the American actress recently admitted that learning Di’s posh English accent is “intimidating as all hell.”