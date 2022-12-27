Henry Cavill to get 'most heroic sendoff', reveals 'The Witcher' showrunner

Hollywood star Henry Cavill will be getting a "heroic sendoff" by the makers of 'The Witcher' in the show's upcoming season 3. He announced his exit from the popular Netflix series earlier this year after confirming his return as Superman during the credits of the 2022 film 'Black Adam', which ultimately ended up not panning out due to various reasons.

Cavill will be replaced by Aussie actor Liam Hemsworth in the fourth season of the web series. According to reports, season 3 has already been shot and showrunner Lauren Hissrich is teasing the upcoming season.

In a recent conversation with Entertainment Weekly, Hissrich revealed, “Geralt’s big turn is about giving up neutrality and doing anything that he has to do to get to Ciri [Freya Allan]. And to me, it’s the most heroic sendoff that we could have, even though it wasn’t written to be that.”

“Geralt has a new mission in mind when we come back to him in season 4. He’s a slightly different Geralt than we expected. Now, by the way, that’s an understatement,” he added.

‘The Witcher’ got renewed for the fourth season even before the third season started streaming.

In an official statement, Cavill previously expressed how grateful he was for his time on the series and welcomed Hemsworth to the cast.

“My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for season 4,” he said.

