HBO finds new home in India, entire library to be made available on JioCinema

There's some good news for fans of HBO in India who have been eagerly awaiting the return of their favorite shows after Disney+ Hotstar removed the entire library. And this time, not only HBO, but content from other Warner Bros Discovery brands like Warner Bros, Warner Bros Television, and Max Originals is coming too. WBD and Viacom18 have announced a new partnership that will make JioCinema India's new streaming home for HBO, Max Original, and Warner Bros. content. This is a multi-year agreement and includes exclusive content rights across digital and linear platforms. The deal includes current and future seasons of globally acclaimed HBO series such as House of The Dragon, The Last of Us, Succession, and The White Lotus, as well as returning seasons of True Detective: Night Country, Euphoria, Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, and Perry Mason.

Users can also enjoy highly anticipated HBO Original series such as The Idol, White House Plumbers, The Sympathizer, and The Regime. Additionally, HBO's older shows such as Game of Thrones, Sex & The City, Big Little Lies, Chernobyl, and Veep will be available for users.

Max Original series, including And Just Like That..., Peacemaker, and The Flight Attendant, will also be part of the offering, as well as highly anticipated premieres such as Dune: The Sisterhood, The Batman spinoff The Penguin, and Duster, from J.J. Abrams and LaToya Morgan. Warner Bros. Television series like East New York and Gotham Knights will also be available to watch.

Warner Bros' film library, including the Harry Potter, Lord of the Rings, and DC Universe movies are also part of the deal.

