Harrison Ford joins Marvel Cinematic Universe as Thaddeus Ross

Veteran actor Harrison Ford is all set to replace late actor William Hurt in the role of General Thaddeus E. "Thunderbolt" Ross in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, reported Slashfilm. The 80-year-old actor is expected to play the role in the upcoming 'Thunderbolts' movie. Hurt, who played the role in 'The Incredible Hulk', 'Captain America: Civil War', 'Avengers: Infinity War', 'Avengers: Endgame', and 'Black Widow', died on March 13, 2022 at the age of 71 from complications arising from prostate cancer. The casting of Ford, 80, is a win for Marvel Studios. Ross is a General in the United States military, who tried to revive the super-soldier project to create a weapon. But the experiment instead resulted in the Hulk.

Ross was also involved with all the kerfuffle about the Sokovia Accords.

In 'Thunderbolts', Ross is expected to play a role not dissimilar to the role Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) plays in relation to Suicide Squad in 2016's 'Suicide Squad' and 2021's 'The Suicide Squad'. Ross has also become a supervillain called Red Hulk.

The team we know as the Thunderbolts first appeared in 1997 in an issue of 'The Incredible Hulk'. Created by Kurt Busiek and Mark Bagley, the team was shown to be a group of beings with superhuman powers who do heroic deeds when the Avengers were indisposed. However, Thunderbolts, in a twist, then were proven to be the Masters of Evil who were disguised. Baron Zemo was the leader of the team. However, later the Thunderbolts became superheroes for real under Hawkeye.

We know that in the movie, the lineup of Thunderbolts, apart from Valentina, will go like this: Bucky Barnes or Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), Ava Starr or Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), John Walker or U.S. Agent (Wyatt Russell), Yelena Belova or Black Widow (Florence Pugh), Alexei Shostakov or Red Guardian (David Harbour), and Antonia Dreykov or Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko).

'Thunderbolts' releases on July 26, 2024.

