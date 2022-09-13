Marvel's answer to Suicide Squad? Everything to know about 'Thunderbolts'!

At the recently concluded D23 Expo, Marvel Studios announced a number of new projects in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Among them was a movie titled 'Thunderbolts' to be directed by Jake Schreier ('Paper Towns') and penned by 'Black Widow scribe Eric Pearson. Often called Marvel's answer to DC's Suicide Squad, Thunderbolts is similarly an antihero team made up of reformed supervillains tasked to take on threats. In comics, the team has had a rotating roster with several, varied characters, the cast of characters in the movie will be quite different from the source material.

Here is everything to know about 'Thunderbolts'

Comic-book origins

The team we know as the Thunderbolts first appeared in 1997 in an issue of 'The Incredible Hulk'. Created by Kurt Busiek and Mark Bagley, the team was shown to be a group of beings with superhuman powers who do heroic deeds when the Avengers were indisposed. However, Thunderbolts, in a twist, then were proven to be the Masters of Evil who were disguised. Baron Zemo was the leader of the team. However, later the Thunderbolts became superheroes for real under Hawkeye.

Similar to Amanda Waller (Viola Davis in the movies), the Thunderbolts are sent to different missions by Thaddeus Ross. But William Hurt, who played the role in MCU, passed away earlier this year. So we think Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine will don that role.

How the 'Thunderbolts' movie will be different from the comics?

Quite different. We have seen in the past how Marvel Studios always tries to do something new in the movies so as to give the comic-book readers a new experience as well. We know that in the movie, the lineup of Thunderbolts, apart from Valentina, will go like this: Bucky Barnes or Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), Ava Starr or Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), John Walker or U.S. Agent (Wyatt Russell), Yelena Belova or Black Widow (Florence Pugh), Alexei Shostakov or Red Guardian (David Harbour), and Antonia Dreykov or Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko).

Release date

'Thunderbolts' releases on July 26, 2024.