Marvel reveals the anti-hero team of 'Thunderbolts', Florence Pugh & Sebastian Stan to lead

The 'Thunderbolts' are here!



Marvel boss Kevin Feige revealed the new anti-hero team of the MCU world during Disney's D23 Expo on Saturday, and guess, who will lead the team of baddies - Florence Pugh and Sebastian Stan.



Florence and Sebastian are all set to reprise their role as The Winter Soldier aka Bucky Barnes. and Yelena Belova, who is the new Black Widow, respectively.

The fourthcoming movie will also star 'Stranger Things' star David Harbour, who will reprise his role of Red Guardian aka Alexei Shostakov, Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster and Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Wyatt Russell as US Agent and Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine will also be part of the film.

Florence's Yelena, Harbour’s Red Guardian and Taskmaster character were introduced in 2021’s “Black Widow,” starring Scarlett Johanson.

The movie, which will close Marvel's Phase 5, was announced this year in July at San Diego Comic-Con. Acclaimed director Jack Schreier is onboard to helm the film, with Eric Pearson, who penned Marvel`s `Black Widow`, will write the screenplay.



The film will hit the theatres on July 26, 2024.

First trailer of Marvel's Samuel L. Jackson starrer series 'Secret Invasion' unveiled at D23



The entire cast was present at the event except for Pugh, who is shooting for 'Dune 2' in Budapest. She recently attended the Venice premiere of her film 'Don't Worry Darling' directed by Olivia Wilde. However, her video message was played at the event.



"I am so gutted that I'm not there in person to say hi, but I am unbelievably excited to be joining this cast," she said in a clip played during the event, via People.



In 1997, the 'Thunderbolts' made their debut in the comic world through 'The Incredible Hulk' issue. However, later that year, a separate comic was released.