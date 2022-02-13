Halsey, Machine Gun Kelly perform duet at Super Bowl music fest

Halsey took the stage for the first time in two years with Machine Gun Kelly at the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest.



On Thursday, both Machine Gun and Halsey performed their 2020 song 'Forget Me Too' at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on the first night of the three-night Super Bowl week festival.

'Game of Thrones' actor Iain Glen interview: On playing mystery man Alec in thriller show 'Mrs Wilson'



Machine shared multiple snaps from the night on his Instagram account. ''Lot to celebrate last night wiff my fwiends and fans 🖤@sbmusicfest @budlight,'' he captioned the pictures.

The singer also shared a picture with Halsey on his Instagram stories, captioned it as, ''Forgot me too LIVE finally happened.''



The performance was Halsey‘s first time on stage since she welcomed her baby Ender in July 2021 and told the audience that she was slightly nervous before the show.



“It’s been a long time since I’ve been on stage and I was really, really nervous today,” she said, per Billboard. “I spent a couple years straight touring and I was f—ing arrogant as f—. Something happens when you tour your a– off, you just walk on stage like, ‘Can’t even tell me nothing.’ That’s not how I felt today. It’s been a long time and I’m so happy that we can be here together enjoying concerts because I didn’t know if we’d ever be able to do it again and I’m so happy.”

Kelly‘s set was packed with lots of surprise guests, including Willow Smith, Travis Barker and Trippie Red, who performed 'All I Know' and 'Candy'. He also covered Paramore‘s ‘Misery Business’.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's PDA-filled passionate romance in pics

FINALLY! MGK AND HALSEY PERFORMS FORGET ME TOO TOGETHER! pic.twitter.com/zRDmHRdeVe — colsons cereal🇵🇭 (@meganfoxyPH) February 11, 2022 ×

It’s the first Super Bowl is happening in Los Angeles in nearly 30 years, and the city is filled with parties and concerts all week. Meanwhile, three men, including rapper Kodak Black, whose legal name is Bill Kapri, were reportedly injured in a shooting outside the after-party following a Justin Bieber concert in Los Angeles Friday night.