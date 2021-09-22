Gwyneth Paltrow talks sex and intimacy in 'Sex, Love & goop' teaser for Netflix

Gwyneth Paltrow's Netflix series 'Sex, Love & goop' has released its trailer and it is reportedly a bold and open take on how and what true intimacy looks like.



The theme and content of the series is an offshoot of Paltrow's company that aims at touching upon daily-life topics through curiosity and no judgement. Paltrow also has a podcast, which has by far featured interviews with A-Listers like Oprah, Erin Brockovich, Elizabeth Gilbert, and more.

Also read: Sean Astin, Ali Larter join true crime saga 'The Man in the White Van'



The six-part series will be hosted by Paltrow where the Oscar-winning actor will be having open conversations with couples about their sex lives. the couples, in turn, will let experts into their private lives and through lessons and methods, help them enhance their sex lives and the overall relationship.

Also read: Birthday blunder: Nicole Richie's hair catches fire while blowing out candles on her 40th



"Sex, Love & goop explores what it means to be truly intimate in a relationship: to express your deepest fears and desires and to accept those of your partners. A continuation of goop’s mission to help our audience pursue the ineffable power of their own potential, the show is a toolkit for finding more pleasure and connection in our romantic lives. And it’s full of lessons I wish I’d learned years ago," Gwyneth Paltrow reportedly said.

Also read: JoJo Siwa, partner first ever same-sex couple to perform at 'Dancing With The Stars'



'Sex, Love & goop' will premiere on Netflix on October 21. Check out the teaser here: