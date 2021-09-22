Birthday blunder: Nicole Richie's hair catches fire while blowing out candles on her 40th

Nicole Richie has just turned 40 and--going by her Instagram post--she partied till she dropped dead.



The reality TV star-fashion designer took to Instagram to share a video of herself blowing out the candles on her birthday cake when, unfortunately, her gorgeous hair catches fire. In no time, her friends and family jumped to her rescue and no one was hurt.

"Well… so far 40 is 🔥," Richie said about the amusing video clip.

The post has gone viral for many reasons: while so expressed worry over her safety, others found the video funny. Richie's husband Joel Madden commented, saying, "That's hot."



"Happy birthday, baby! Welcome to your 40’s, where the party really gets started. Xx," comedian-Tv show host Chelsea Handler wrote.

"I feel awful for laughing I’m sry also happy birthday!!!," Queer Eye's Antoni Porowski commented. "HBD!!! I hope you’re okay! ❤️," Ellen Pompeo added.



"First of all...there were only two reality shows before then. It was The Osbournes and The Real World, and this show wasn't that, so it was a completely new concept altogether. We had no idea what we were getting ourselves into or where we were going. And I think one of my favorite things about The Simple Life and one of my favorite things about doing it was, it really took us out of our everyday lives and put us in somebody else's world. So I was always able to maintain a level of privacy and able to have my own life," Richie was quoted as saying in the recent past.

Is she going to let her children get into reality shows? The mother of three reportedly answered, "I think it would be a different thing going into it now, it just depends on what it is. But if my kids said to me, 'I want to try this new thing that hasn't been done before.' You just say... Well, obviously now they're preteen, so I'm going to say no. But yeah, if they're 18 and they want to go do whatever it is, as long as it feels good and authentic to them, I'm fine with it."