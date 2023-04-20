Godzilla vs Kong 2 gets official title! Will two Titans join forces to tackle new threat?

The sequel to Godzilla vs. Kong just got its title. It is called Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire and the title announcement was accompanied by a teaser. The half-minute clip shows Kong or one of his ancestors sitting on the throne in the Hollow Earth, and before it are skeletons of huge beasts, including those of a reptile and an ape. This time, it appears, the two beasts, who retreated to their own respective kingdoms at the end of Godzilla vs. Kong will team up or something against a common threat. They briefly fought alongside each against the Mechagodzilla in GvK. Adam Wingard, who directed GvK is helming this one as well.

You can watch the teaser for yourself above.

The skeletons suggest that there may be other powerful creatures lurking beneath the surface of the earth that we have not seen yet, which could pose a threat to both Godzilla and Kong.

We know the film will bring back Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, and Kaylee Hottle. Dan Stevens, Fala Chen, and Rachel House join the franchise with the movie.

https://www.wionews.com/videos/godzilla-fights-king-kong-in-trailer-for-fourth-legendary-monsterverse-film-359512

The official synopsis sheds new light on the plot of the movie. It reads, "This latest entry in the Monsterverse franchise follows up the explosive showdown of Godzilla vs. Kong with an all-new cinematic adventure, pitting the almighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence – and our own. The epic new film will delve further into the histories of these Titans, their origins, and the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, while uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humankind forever."

WATCH WION LIVE HERE