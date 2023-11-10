LIVE TV
Get set for more CGI fun as Netflix debuts trailer for Ultraman: Rising

Updated: Nov 10, 2023, 01:54 PM IST

The Ultraman: Rising is directed by Shannon Tindle.

The Ultraman animated film is here. Netflix released the first trailer for Ultraman: Rising as the streaming giant is ready to bring more fun in the animated features space with their new film that is slated to premiere in 2024. 

The film follows the story of baseball star Ken Sato who when he returns home to Japan, finds out that he is to take responsibility for a newborn kaiju monster. The monster baby thinks that the sports star is her father. So now on his way to Japan to carry the mantle of Ultrahuman, he has to take the baby monster with him, who happens to be the offspring of his greatest enemy. All this is when Ken is dealing with his own estranged relationship with his father and the schemes of the Kaiju Defense Force.

The new animated feature is based on characters from Eiji Tsuburaya, known for co-creating the Godzilla franchise.

Watch The Ultraman: Rising teaser here:

This new Netflix film is the result of an association between Netflix and the Tsuburaya Productions. They are the same production house with which Netflix had tied up for its Ultrahuman animated series.

The Ultraman: Rising is directed by Shannon Tindle. It is co-directed by John Aoshima. The screenplay is from Tindle and Marc Haimes. 

