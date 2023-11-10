Avatar: The Last Airbender trailer teases what's new to come

Netflix has dropped the trailer of its much-awaited live-action adaptation of the Nickelodeon series Avatar: The Last Airbender. The story will continue from its predecessor when The Last Airbender follows four nations that once lived harmoniously alongside one another, each ruled by a different element: air, fire, water and earth. Following an attack by the Fire Nation, all hope rests on Aang (Gordon Cormier), an Avatar who can control all the elements, to restore peace to the land.

As per the official synopsis, this is what the new show is about: “Alongside his newfound friends Sokka and Katara, siblings and members of the Southern Water Tribe, Aang embarks on a fantastical, action-packed quest to save the world and fight back against the fearsome onslaught of Fire Lord Ozai. But with a driven Crown Prince Zuko determined to capture them, it won’t be an easy task.”

Watch trailer of Avatar: The Last Airbender:

The show will release in 2024 and will have actors reprise their roles including Cormier as Aang, Katara as Kiawentiio, Ian Ousley as Sokka and Dallas Liu as Zuko. The cast also includes Daniel Dae Kim as Fire Lord Ozai and Paul Sun-Hyung Lee as General Iroh.