Jungkook surprises fans with Times Square performance, sings 'ARMY Please Don't Change'

It was a full house in areas around Times Square as BTS star Jungkook gave a rocking performance of his album Golden. It was nothing short of a surprise for his fans in the US as he gave an electrifying performance at the newly constructed TSX stage in Times Square and sang “Army Please Don’t Change.”

Taking to the newly constructed TSX stage, the K-pop artist gave an impromptu performance of his debut album Golden. The performance happened on November 9, following his appearance at the Rockefeller Plaza in New York City on November 8.

Netizens started sharing several pictures and videos from the surprise performance as fans couldn’t believe their luck. In some videos, he can be seen performing some of his popular tracks from the album Golden, including "Please Don't Change" and "Yes or No". In one of the videos, Jungkook can be seen asking his fans (ARMY, as they like calling themselves), “Please Don't Change.” Soon after, he was seen sending his love to them and expressing gratitude for their unwavering support.

this crowd for an unannounced surprise event oh jungkook you are SO loved

Prior to his performance at Times Square, fans had noticed quite a few changes in the area including one advert featuring Jungkook playing on a loop. There were multiple clips that showed Jungkook's Calvin Klein billboard advertisement playing on a loop, all hinting towards something big coming. The newly constructed TSX stage is the most noticeable spot next to Times Square. It is located in the heart of Times Square and has a spectacular 18,000-square-foot billboard display as its backdrop.

Jungkook's literally any brands in the world's dream, because if a surprise event-turned concert, could gather an audience that could easily fill out an arena, then his influence in full effect would be unimaginable.

Meanwhile, Jungkook also appeared in an exclusive Apple interview with radio DJ, live DJ, record producer, and television presenter Zane Lowe. Zane visited Jungkook in Seoul, South Korea.